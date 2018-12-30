Hennessey is a company describable with several words, but simple isn't one of them. An American tuner that has been known to make superlatives out of cars, it has made incredible builds that could challenge your rational thinking. One of its many bonkers creations is this – the VelociRaptor 6x6.

Introduced more than two years ago, this more-Jurassic deviant of the Ford F-150 Raptor has extra power, an extra set of wheels, and extra intimidation. But we have to admit, it's way cooler to see the monster pickup truck on video rather than on renderings. Imagine seeing this on your local parking lot.

11 Photos

Designed to take the likes of the Mercedes G63 AMG 6x6 (which actually starred in a Jurassic Park film), the VelociRaptor has a stretched aluminum bed to accommodate a secondary rear axle. The extra axle works just the same as the original one, meaning it comes with limited slip differential and of course, the upgraded Fox suspensions.

Apart from the extra set of wheels, the Velociraptor 6x6 gets a bed-mounted roll bar, 20-inch wheels with 37-inch off-road tires, a seven-inch lift kit, LED off-road lights, and redesigned bumpers.

Considering all the upgrades and obviously heavier additional axle, Hennessey didn't stop at just that. To bump the power up and carry the added weight, the company employs new turbochargers, new exhausts, a new intercooler, and new engine programming, for a total new output of 600 horsepower (447 kiloWatts).

Now, of course, the exclusivity (and absurdity) of driving a truck with six wheels comes with a price. With a base price of $375,000, you can pet one of this dinosaur at home, with an option to get larger Brembo brakes, various interior lighting and visual upgrades, and even larger wheels and tires, again, for a price.

And you know what's the biggest price to pay with this truck? Parking.

Source: Salomondrin via Youtube