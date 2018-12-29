Before the high-revving supercars of today, there's this gas-guzzling type of cars that rule the streets of America during the '60s and '70s: muscle cars. Armed with high-displacement engines, huge body, and pure, octane-filled power, these cars used to dominate the local automotive scene. Well, until the gas crisis in the late '70s.

The Chevrolet Chevelle is one of those cars, especially in its SS trim. As the spiritual successor of the Malibu, this midsize coupe was a street legend, and it now faces another legend – the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon, or just the Demon.

So, it's a battle of pure American muscle that's decades apart. Which do you think is faster on the drag strip? Let's check out the numbers.

As you know by now, the Dodge Demon is the most challenging rival in a straight-line race. Heck, it's actually made to smoke out a drag strip, making it utterly unbeatable; unless you're a McLaren 720S but that's a different story. Powering the Demon is a 6.2-liter V8 engine equipped with a 2.7-liter supercharger, ultimately putting out 840 horsepower when drinking 100 octane gasoline. Torque is at 770 pound-feet.

With these numbers laid out, where does the Chevelle SS stand? We're not entirely sure what powers the Chevelle SS on the video but the most powerful variant of the Chevelle SS was the LS6 version that produces 450 hp and 500 lb-ft of torque. Not quite impressive when compared to the Demon, so you might say that this race is finished before it even began... and you're right.

The Demon destroyed the Chevelle SS on this race. By how much? Watch the video on top of this page.

