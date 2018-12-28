South Korea's SsangYong specializes in building crossovers, and the next one to hit the road is a refreshed version of the Tivoli. This new batch of spy shots is our first look at the changes.

SsangYong covers the front and rear of the Tivoli in black material, but it doesn't conceal some of the biggest changes. In front, there are new headlights that appear boxier, and metal trim in the grille extends the bright appearance of the LED running lights. The fog lights seem to be rounder, too.

At the back, the taillights also have boxier styling. Blocky body cladding hides the other changes.

This refresh seems to retain the current Tivoli's angular aesthetic but add even more sharp-edged styling elements in an effort to create an even more cohesive look. A debut sometime in 2019 is likely.

The Tivoli is currently available with a gas-fueled naturally aspirated 1.6-liter four-cylinder or 1.6-liter turbodiesel. This refresh might introduce a 1.2-liter turbocharged engine to replace the gasoline-powered 1.6. Buyers would continue to have a choice of front- or all-wheel drive.

The existing Tivoli arrived in Europe in 2015. The diesel engine option arrived shortly after the launch.

Ssangyong has its eye eventually on entering the North American market, but the process could take quite a while. The first two products available in the U.S. would likely be the next-gen Tivoli and larger Korando with a new engine range. With no dealer network yet in place, the automaker is at least several years away from actually selling vehicles in America.

Source: Carpix