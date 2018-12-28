A few folks who signed up for more information about the upcoming Supra on Toyota's German website received a pleasant surprise when the company sent them undisguised, official photos of the much-anticipated sports coupe. The automaker has already changed the message to an image of the camouflaged Supra but not before several users on the Supra MKV forum registered to be on the mailing list and got these shots, too.

Source: Supra MKV Forum