Bisimoto is one of the premier names in the American tuner scene, and its latest project is one of the coolest yet. The company founder rolls into The Hoonigan garage to show off his EF-generation Honda Civic wagon that boasts a custom all-wheel-drive setup and a turbocharged four-cylinder capable of pumping out over 1,000 horsepower (746 kilowatts).

A heavily modified version of Honda's K24 powerplant sits in the engine bay. According to Bisi, one of the big advantages of this mill is that the exhaust manifold integrates into the block. This prevents using traditional tubular headers but is perfect for turbocharging because of the single opening and short run to the turbo, allowing for less lag. New pistons, connecting rods, cams, and other components make sure the engine can take the power. For high rpm performance, Bisi de-strokes the mill, too.

The EF Civic wagon was available with an all-wheel-drive system, but Bisimoto opts for a fully custom setup. The engine runs to a Quaife sequential gearbox. An overhauled Honda CR-V rear differential is able of quick reactions when the front wheels lose traction.

Inside, Bisimoto's Civic wagon replaces the original gauges with a digital display. The removable Momo steering wheel has two buttons – one for the horn and the other for enabling the anti-lag system. An NHRA-spec roll cage protects occupants at the strip. For a luxurious touch, Bisi took inspiration from Lamborghini's diamond quilting for the center section of the seats and door panels.

Source: TheHoonigans via YouTube