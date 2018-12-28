Using the Macan S as its starting point, the Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur has equipped a model with a wide range of additional features.

At a time when customisation is increasingly important in the premium segment, the Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur plays a crucial role for Porsche. The objective that this business area pursues is fulfilling individual customer requests, guided by the principle: “Your inspiration. Our passion.” Its product range for the new Macan was also developed with that attitude in mind.

The Macan S, with a Volcano Grey Metallic exterior, incorporates additional equipment that differentiates the vehicle from the series model both technically and visually. The optional sport exhaust system with distinctive tailpipe design in silver or black, represents an example of a technical vehicle optimisation. Sport exhaust systems create a sportier and more emotional sound than is achieved in series production systems, and here the powerful acoustic effect can be activated using a button on the instrument panel in the centre console. The external sound is optimised by a special sequence of the exhaust supports and rear silencers included in the exhaust system. This helps to ensure that all Exclusive Manufaktur sport exhaust systems are legally compliant with noise-related standards.

Technical and visual exterior highlights

With its sporty proportions and compact design, the Macan is an athlete among SUVs. More than any other element, its optimum height-to-width ratio gives it a muscular and youthful appearance. The vehicle exterior has also been enhanced with features including the SportDesign package, which – based on the example of the one-off Volcano Grey piece – consists of a unique front section finished in the colour of the car, painted side sill panels, and components on the tail end. The attuning together of these elements reinforces the vehicle’s character and differentiates it from series-produced models. The lines of the distinctive front section are more dynamic and place greater emphasis on the side air intakes, while creating the effect of a striking three-dimensional sculpture that also highlights the lower air intake, showcasing just how sporty this model is. The new diffuser has been borrowed from motorsport, and has strong, vertical ribs for a sportier and more assertive presence than the basic series-production diffuser. In order to further customise the vehicle exterior, components such as the exterior mirrors can be painted in the car colour, or the external door openers can be painted in contrast (high-gloss) black.

The new 20” Macan Turbo wheels have been developed specifically for the latest-generation vehicle, but follow the characteristic double-spoke design of rims used on Turbo models: the use of parallel lines clearly structures and updates the rims. As a supplement to the series offering, the Exclusive Manufaktur presents a variation of the 20” Macan Turbo wheels, finished to match the car body, based on the example of the Volcano Grey vehicle. The colour of the fully lacquered spokes matches the vehicle for an impactful look. In addition, the wheel paint is sampled in an elaborate colour coordination process that is separate from vehicle painting, and paint-to-rim adhesion is put through its paces in several variant tests until the quality of the finish precisely matches the original pattern plates for the bodywork paint.

However, Porsche wheels are not solely setting standards in terms of design, but also on-road safety and performance; no surprise given that the process leading up to Porsche tyre approval starts at the Nürburgring. The values determined there are used as input parameters for subsequent tests such as the Bi-Axial Wheel Test (ZWARP), in which long-term stresses are simulated using extreme driving methods. While the rims installed on the one-off piece and painted in the Volcano Grey Metallic exterior colour are produced ex-works and assigned directly to the vehicle, complete summer and winter tyre sets in selected finishes such as GT Silver, Platinum (satin), Black (high-gloss) or Black (satin), are also available through Porsche Tequipment for retrofitting.