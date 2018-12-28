The G-Class is all-new and far more luxurious for 2019, but Mercedes hasn’t forgotten about the vehicle’s utilitarian roots dating back to the late 1970s. Aside from largely keeping the same boxy design, the company has maintained the G’s off-road chops and that means you can take it just about everywhere without worrying you’ll get stuck.

Fitted with low range gear reduction and three 100-percent differential locks, the G-Class provides the driver with that ease of mind you’d want from a proper off-roader. For those very few who plan on taking their G-Wagens off the beaten path, Mercedes has released a video tutorial explaining how to set up the G for going through muddy terrain.

It’s worth pointing out the ground clearance mentioned in the video refers to the ground clearance between the axles, which has increased by 6 millimeters (0.23 inches) over the old G-Class to 24.1 cm (almost 9.5 inches). The G-Class version shown on video is a G500 fitted with all-terrain tires and is driven by Jessi Combs a.k.a. the “fastest woman on four wheels.” She received this title after averaging 392 mph (631 kph) and hitting a top speed of 440 mph (708 kph) back in October 2013 at the Bonneville Salt Flats.

She gets the G-Class ready for a light off-road adventure by activating the low range as well as the center and rear differential locks. The uneven and muddy surface is no match for the G500’s capabilities as the vehicle doesn’t have a problem tackling the terrain, with the driver following the ruts to maximize traction while gently using the accelerator pedal to advance.

Going through mud puddles will take its toll on the SUV’s brakes as you’ll get them wet and that will hamper efficiency. Gently tapping the brake pedal will dry them off to regain maximum stopping power.

Mercedes recently updated the G-Class lineup by introducing a diesel-fueled G350d in Europe and eventually there might be a hotter AMG G63 S and perhaps a luxed-up Maybach version as well.

Video: Mercedes-Benz / YouTube