Believe it or not, there seem to be a lot of Toyota Prius owners out there who want their eco-friendly cars to look more aggressive and stand out from the rest. If you are one of those folks, you should book a ticket for the upcoming Tokyo Auto Salon where a couple of tuned Priuses will be introduced. Joining Toyota Racing Development’s body kit in Japan will be another appearance package by Modellista.

In fact, the tuners are going to present two separate projects, both based on the facelifted version of the thrifty vehicle. The Iconic Style program is the more aggressive of the two and features a redesigned front bumper with a new lower lip and larger air intakes, wider side skirts, and a modified bumper at the back. The kit is also adding new 18-inch wheels with what could be best described as an eco-sporty look.

26 Photos

The Elegant Ice Style set brings more subtle visual revisions with a new small front spoiler and additional inserts for the rear bumper. Two-tone, 17-inch wheels are the only available option, but customers will also be able to order a number of chrome decorative elements for the exterior.

Regardless of the package, Modellista will offer several small interior upgrades such as an illuminated gear shift surround, illuminated sill plates, and LED interior lights, as well as leather seats and additional wood trim. Unfortunately, just like TRD’s package, the Iconic Style and Elegant Ice Style programs come with no performance upgrades.

Modellista already has both the kits on sale in Japan with pricing for the more expensive Iconic Style starting at ¥196,560 or approximately $1,776 at the current exchange rates. The Elegant Ice style kicks off at ¥137,160 ($1,240).

During the Tokyo Auto Salon, Modellista will also have a tuned Lexus UX on display.

Source: Modellista