After ordering so many colorful cars, the folks at BMW Abu Dhabi Motors must have a very good relationship with the customization team at BMW Individual. The latest addition to the showroom is an M5 Competition in the vibrant shade Rally Green.

17 Photos

Rally green is a very natural color, and it immediately evokes the shade of grass flying into the air when a rally car's tires leave the road. To really make the shade pop, matte black trim adorns the exterior, including the grille surround, fender vents, mirror caps, rear badges, and diffuser. Wheels with metallic faces and black details add an extra element to the dark pieces.

On the inside, this M5 Competition has a more traditional look with beige leather upholstery on the seats and black hides covering the dashboard. Carbon fiber trim gives the cabin a sporty aesthetic.

Rally Green appears to be in the same color family as BMW's Java Green. Check out the previous BMW Abu Dhabi Motors vehicles above for comparison. Rally Green appears to be a little darker and lacks the pearlescent effect that gives Java Green yellow undertones under the showroom's lights.

Unlike some of its offerings, BMW Abu Dhabi Motors doesn't seem to offer any performance modifications for this M5 Competition. The super sedan comes with plenty of muscle straight from the factory, though. The twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 produces an ample 617 horsepower (460 kilowatts) and 553 pound-feet (750 Newton-meters) of torque. It can reach 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 3.1 seconds and hit 124 mph (200 kph) in 10.8 seconds.

Source: BMW Abu Dhabi Motors via YouTube