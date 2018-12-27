Whenever Nissan gets around to replacing the GT-R, the team might want to have a discussion with Danny Burnside, Creative Director and Designer at Square Circle Media. He came up with a high-tech, smart key fob that maintains the existing shape but adds a whole lot more functions than just unlocking the doors.

Inside the simple oval exterior, there's a touchscreen that allows for swiping between multiple display options. The basic layout tells owners whether the GT-R is locked and if the alarm is on. It's also possible to start and stop the engine. Before hitting the road, a person can set the cabin temperature, too.

The smart key offers info about the GT-R that owners might find useful. For example, It's possible to check the remaining fuel range to see if a trip to the gas station is necessary. Another screen shows the oil level. A window displaying the distance to the next vehicle service keeps drivers abreast of when the GT-R needs some maintenance.

There are also three physical buttons. The GT-R logo in the center locks the doors. The one on the left is for opening the trunk, and the right button honks the horn.

Nissan design boss Alfonso Albaisa promises the next GT-R to be the "fastest super sports car in the world.” However, he also admits that the engineers aren't done developing an engine or platform for the new model. The company reportedly has a hybrid system under consideration for it.

The next-gen GT-R is reportedly on the way sometime before 2025, which gives Nissan plenty of time to determine what kind of next-gen technology that the new sports coupe should have. Until then, the new GT-R50 gives the current model a fresh look.

Source: Danny Burnside via Behance