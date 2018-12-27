The Jimny Survive concept features a more rugged exterior, recovery boards, and a front-bumper-mounted winch.
Suzuki is making us even more jealous of folks who can get the Jimny by revealing a pair of adorable concepts at the Tokyo Auto Salon. There's also a brighter take on the Swift Sports.
The Jimny Survive concept prepares the little SUV for hardcore off-roading. It packs a raised ride height and knobby tires. Up front, there's a steel bumper with an integrated winch and tow hooks. Guards protect the headlights, and pieces of diamond plate steel adorn the front and rear fenders. The roof rack appears to double as an exterior roll cage with bars that attach at the base of the A-, B-, and C-pillars. The recovery boards on top of the Jimny should help in case the SUV gets stuck.
Suzuki also brings the Jimny Sierra Pickup Style concept to the Tokyo Auto Salon that shows how the little off-roader looks as a tiny truck. The company gives the diminutive carry-all a retro grille that replaces the usual five-slot layout with an open design and old-school logo. A new lower fascia includes a pair of tow hooks. The company also lifts the ride height and fits brawnier fenders. In a rare styling touch these days, Suzuki adorns the sides with strips of fake wood trim, but the lumber fits the truck's vaguely retro aesthetic. A bar over the bed has a quartet of LED spotlights to illuminate the way ahead
If the Jimny isn't your thing, then Suzuki also brings the Swift Sports Yellow Rev to the Tokyo Auto Salon. I feature a special High Chroma Yellow Pearl exterior color with a gray and white stripe rising from the front fender to the driver door window. A matte black front splitter and side sills split the bright color around the base of the vehicle.
Source: Suzuki
