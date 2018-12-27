Subaru is still keeping mum about what it's doing to make the first STI S series vehicle in the United States something really special.
Subaru now confirms our suspicions by officially announcing that the special edition WRX STI wearing the S209 badge makes its debut at Detroit's North American International Auto Show. The model marks the first time ever for one of Subaru Tecnica International's S series of tuned vehicles to be available in America.
Unfortunately, Subaru's entire announcement of this hotly anticipated vehicle amounts to just one sentence and a close-up teaser image of the badge. This still leaves a lot of room for speculation about how the STI division intends to make the S209 something really special.
A teaser video revealed that the S209 wears a much more aggressive body than even a stock STI's already mean exterior. There are pieces like a new front splitter and canards at the corners. The fenders are wider and have vents behind the ones in the rear. A large wing with prominent end plates rises from the trunk, too. The clip also suggests the S209 might wear a set of the WRX's famous gold wheels, which would provide a rally-inspired look.
There's still no info about the mechanical tweaks for the S209 but extensive changes are likely. Previous S series models have featured upgraded engines, including improved turbochargers and weight balanced internal components. In addition, updated dampers and stiffening braces have improved handling. Parts like 18-inch brakes from Brembo have let the speedy machines stop quickly, too.
Expect the S209 to be available in very limited quantities, so interested buyers might want to reserve one as soon as possible. For example, Subaru built just 300 units of the S206 and 450 examples of the S208.
Source: Subaru
