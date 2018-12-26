It’s easy to throw around American names when discussing drag racing slayers. Demons, Corvettes, Mustangs – they’re all intimidating on a quarter-mile, no doubt. But we should never count out the expansive lineup of machines from across the pond.

Here to serve as proof of that are four of Europe’s quickest, most well-rounded supercars: the McLaren 720S, Ferrari 812 Superfast, Lamborghini Aventador SV, and Lamborghini Huracán Performante Spyder. The turbocharged McLaren looks to hold its own against a trio of naturally-aspirated rockets. This epic race was thrown together by the 888MF YouTube channel.

The McLaren’s 4.0-liter V8 throws down a serious gauntlet with 710 horsepower and a sprint to sixty in less than three seconds, making it the car to beat. But V12 Ferraris demonstrate time and time again just how brutally fast they are in a straight line. The 812 Superfast, the latest from Maranello, is good for 789 horsepower from its 6.5-liter screaming V12. The two Lambos hold their own as well with the SV’s 740 horsepower and the Performante Spyder’s 631; both bulls are also equipped with all-wheel drive.

Prior to the main event, a few one-on-one races took place to set the table. Between the two Lamborghinis, the larger, more powerful Aventador SV reigns supreme. However, soon after in a face-off with the Ferrari, it’s the prancing horse that finds the checkered flag first. Looking to keep its crown, the Ferrari lines up next to the 720S, where the McLaren claims victory.

We’ll let you watch to see which car wins in the four-way battle, but the result is probably closer than you’d imagine. Something worth mentioning is that none of the car’s used their launch control feature, which may have changed things up dramatically. That said, with pure, off-the-line acceleration, this race is definitely worth the watch.