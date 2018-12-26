Oddly enough, even though Motor1.com is an enthusiast auto site, the fantastic Mercedes C 112 with its gullwing doors has to settle for the last place in our top. Introduced in 1991 with a 6.0-liter V12 engine pushing out 408 horsepower, the concept served as a road-going equivalent of the Sauber-Mercedes C 11 Group C race car and ushered in many high-tech features such as the active suspension.

