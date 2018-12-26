Hands down one of the most exciting sedans ever built, the Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe is a high-performance beast ready to fight anything that has four doors and even some proper supercars. For those harder to please, there are quite a few ways to spice up AMG’s dedicated model by checking one of the many boxes on the options list.

One of them is for the aerodynamic package available not just for this menacing black GT 63 S pictured here, but also for all of the other models: the entry-level 43, the mid-range 53, and the non-S 63. In domestic market Germany, it retails for €3,391 and is compatible with all of the other optional equipment, with the exception of the vehicles equipped with the chrome or AMG carbon packages. You also can’t have it if you install a tow hitch, but why would you want that anyway?

6 Photos

Shown here on the range-topping car fitted with the extended carbon fiber package and the night package, the aero kit makes the GT 63 S look fast even when it’s standing still. Included as standard on the fully loaded Edition 1 model, the optional pack brings a more aggressive front fascia with a beefier splitter and additional air deflectors on those generously sized intakes as well as at the lower corners of the bumper. At the back, the fixed wing comes with a high-gloss black finish and is complemented by the sportier rear diffuser and the aero side elements of the bumper.

Mercedes-AMG hasn’t mentioned whether the aerodynamic package will be available in the United States where Europe’s GT 43 base model won’t be available. U.S. buyers will have to step up to the GT 53 for which pricing hasn’t been announced in North America. As a refresher, the 63 kicks off at $136,500 and the 63 S from $159,000, plus $995 destination and delivery charges in both cases. The two 63 models will be in U.S. dealers in the first half of next year, with the 53 to follow.

Source: Mercedes-AMG via Mercedes-Benz Passion Blog