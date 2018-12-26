For months we’ve been telling you what a monster drag machine the McLaren 720S is. But there’s really just one way we can absolutely prove that statement – race it against the Dodge Demon. One of the finest new supercars on the market meets the American muscle made especially for the drag strip. That’s the Christmas miracle we’ve been hoping for.

The 720S, in this case, is the car owned by DragTimes, a YouTube channel focused on drag racing with various cars. We’ve seen this car racing tens of other supercars and it’s safe to say it’s lightning quick off the line. The British vehicle takes on a Dodge Demon for a best out of five challenge. It’s not a completely stock Demon as it uses a modified ECU and performance filters. The 720S is bone stock.

The duel happened at the Palm Beach International Raceway at what seem to be good weather conditions for drag racing. As you can see in the video at the top, the first couple of runs were not that great for the McLaren but it was low on fuel and went into protection mode. When the actual racing started, the 720S showed no mercy and managed to record a couple of 9.8-second quarter-mile runs. The best time the Demon achieved was a low 10. Speed? 138 mph for the McLaren versus 134 mph for the Demon.

It’s hard to believe the winner is actually a factory car but the truth is it has no performance modifications. A run at the end of the video shows a tuned 720S versus the Demon and the gap between the two is even larger. Oh, there’s also a surprise race against another Demon but this one went even worse for the American muscle.

Source: DragTimes and Demonology on YouTube