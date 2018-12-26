A company that has been making cars for 70 years certainly has some interesting things to show, especially when the automaker has an illustrious past such as Porsche. The company’s Top 5 episode for this week is not as car-focused as previous installments of the popular YouTube video series, but that doesn’t make it any less interesting.

The Top 5 starts off with the red and white stripes of the leather upholstery applied onto the seats of a 1983 928 S with an embroidered signature on the headrests. The burgundy color still looks great even after three and a half decades of wear and tear, and the entire car appears to be in pristine condition inside and out as you’d come to expect from one of these Porsche videos.

At number 4 we stumble upon a 911 Carrera 3.2 Coupe from 1989 finished in Carrara White. The exterior color has a correspondent on the inside where the pinstripes of the maroon velvet seats are also white.

Our favorite is at number 3 where the red and blue tartan upholstery looks retrolicious on this 911 Turbo nicknamed “Louise” after Louise Piëch, the daughter of Ferdinand Porsche. It’s the very first Carrera-bodied Turbo built and even the door panels are finished in tartan while the flooring continues the burgundy red theme. Those with a keen eye for details will notice that the body side stripes with the “Porsche” lettering have graphics mimicking the tartan look of the cabin.

Number 2 is special not just because of its seat pattern, but also due to the reason it’s one of the oldest 911 cars ever built by Porsche – number 57. A barn find somewhere in Berlin, this 1964 901 “No. 57” was meticulously restored by the company and features a black and white theme for the houndstooth / Pepita seat pattern only for the front seats.

Drumroll, please. At number 1, it’s the 911 Super Carrera (SC) Targa from 1981 with a Pasha pattern as a nod to the chequered flag in motorsports. It comes in a navy blue with black accents theme and that sample shown on video is actually an original sample from back in the day when Porsche first designed the seat pattern.

Video: Porsche