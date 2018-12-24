Aside from circuits and the glorious unrestricted sections of the German Autobahn, there aren’t a lot of places on our planet where you can fully test the capabilities of a performance car without breaking the law. That being said, it looks like an airport’s runway is also a great place to push the pedal to the metal of a high-powered machine, namely the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S.

The folks over at Motorsport Magazine on YouTube had the opportunity to test the range-topping version of the AMG GT 4-Door Coupe on an empty runway at the Essaouira-Mogador airport in Morocco. We’re genuinely impressed by how fast AMG’s answer to the Porsche Panamera is not just in the usual sprint to 62 mph (100 kph), but all the way up to 186 mph (300 kph).

When you take into account it’s a big sedan that weighs about two tons (4,409 pounds) and can seat four people in E-Class / CLS levels of luxury, the GT 63 S’ hefty starting price of $159,000 starts to make sense. It’s been recently crowned as the fastest four-seater car at the Nürburgring, and for those who keep a track of these records and think they’re relevant, it’s a title that makes the car’s steep price tag easier to swallow.

Getting back to the quick run at hand, the performance stats recorded by the car show the 630-horsepower sedan needed 3.39 seconds to reach 62 mph (100 kph), 11.25 seconds for the 0-124 mph (0-200 kph) sprint, and just under 19 seconds to hit 155 mph (250 kph). These are supercar levels of performance, and we need to keep in mind an even faster and more powerful version is in development.

Indeed, Mercedes-AMG announced earlier this year plans to put the 2017 GT concept’s powertrain into production, so the twin-turbo V8 4.0-liter will be paired to a rear electric motor for a combined output of a little over 800 horsepower. With trademark fillings for the G 73, GLS 73, and S 73 emerging back in February, perhaps the new range topper will go by the name of Mercedes-AMG GT 73.

