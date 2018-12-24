The pieces of the Toyota Supra (A90) puzzle are beginning to add up courtesy of “spy shots” showing near-production prototypes. Roughly two weeks ago, an image of a gray car revealed the sporty front end design, and now we get to see the derrière of another car painted in a more striking yellow shade that suits the Supra a bit better.

As it was the case with the face of the fifth-generation Supra, the back of the car is reminiscent of the FT-1 introduced many moons ago. It’s not exactly a carbon copy of the concept revealed in early 2014, but it’s easy to notice the similarities between the two cars. Here is a side by side comparison to better observe the common design traits.

Looking decisively aggressive, the 2020 Toyota Supra has a prominent integrated spoiler lip and two generously sized exhaust tips flanking an F1-styled LED fog light. The vertical fins of the diffuser contribute to the sports car’s mean look, while the font used for the “Supra” lettering on the rear bumper is a nod to the previous-generation model discontinued back in 2002.

The retractable rear spoiler of the concept seems to be missing or it's tucked away, although we won't be too surprised if it's reserved for a hotter derivative of the Supra, namely the already confirmed GRMN variant. The FT-1 also had vents in the rear bumper just below the bottom right corner of the taillights whereas this car has a regular bumper. Still, not a bad look at all.

Toyota will (finally!) introduce the revived Supra next month at the Detroit Auto Show following what looked like an endless string of spy shots and a rather exhausting teaser campaign. Further down the line, a convertible variant might be added to the range, but Toyota hasn’t made up its mind just yet.

Photo: SupraMKV