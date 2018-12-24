It may be Christmas Eve, but the tuning scene never sleeps. Coming from Warsaw, Poland, “Project Inferno” is a Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe dialed to 11. It’s billed as being one of the fastest SUVs out there thanks to an extensively modified version of Affalterbach’s twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine. To better reflect its newly gained power, the tuner took the time to compare the engine’s output to some other high-powered SUVs, such as the Porsche Cayenne Turbo and the all-conquering Lamborghini Urus.

We won’t bore you with lots of output numbers, so here are the two most important ones you need to remember: 806 horsepower and a mountain-moving 1,181 Newton-meters (871 pound-feet) of torque. Thanks to the newly gained muscle, auto-Dynamics.pl says the coupe-SUV brute needs only 3.25 seconds to perform the 0-62 mph (100 kph) sprint and 7.8 seconds to get from 62 mph (100 kph) to 124 mph (200 kph) en route to an impressive top speed of 209 mph (336 kph).

12 Photos

The massive power gains over a stock GLE 63 S Coupe (577 hp & 760 Nm / 561 lb-ft) were obtained by installing custom turbochargers, a new exhaust system, and remapping the engine’s ECU. It goes without saying the seven-speed automatic transmission also had to go through a number of upgrades in order to cope with all that extra power.

Gone are the standard alloy wheels as instead the Polish tuner decided to go with a bigger 23-inch set from Vossen complemented by a suspension lowering module developed by Brabus. The high-riding SUV from Mercedes looks more aggressive than the standard model courtesy of an aftermarket body kit created by TopCar.

Representing a mélange of various tuning houses, it’s safe to say Project Inferno takes the cake among GLE aftermarket projects.

Source: auto-Dynamics.pl