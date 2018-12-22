Like we always say, you know that a new car is nearing its launch when more and more spy photos and videos surface the web. The mid-engined Corvette C8 is due to be revealed next summer and by now, we have a lot of information about the much-talked-about Chevrolet sports car, albeit, a lot of them are yet to be confirmed.

One of the latest bit we got is that the C8 would be longer, lower, and wider than the ZR1 C7.

10 Photos

On this latest spy video, which is probably one of the closest shots on the upcoming next-generation sports car, the Corvette C8 was luckily caught in an intersection by a truck driver. It's still heavily-camouflaged, though – but it's kind of different from what was tested in the Nurburgring back in September.

What's interesting, however, the C8 was almost in full view in the video above since the car was stopped. The square-tipped quad exhausts were easy to spot, as well as the oddly-placed rear wing. Someone at Corvette Blogger spotted that there was a change in the front grille, which would mean that different panels were used to make the car wider. The driver was also seen wearing a red seatbelt, but that could still change.

As for its powertrain, the 2020 Corvette C8 is speculated to be powered by the same V8 of the C7, which produces 460 horsepower (343 kilowatts) and 465 pound-feet (630 Newton-meters) of torque. However, different trim levels are perceived to come as an option, which might produce anywhere from 650 hp (484 kW) and up to 1,000 hp (745 kW).

Source: Rekich 482 via Youtube | Corvette Blogger