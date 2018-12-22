Apart from the Tesla Model X, probably among the hottest drag strip superstars of this year are the Mercedes-AMG E 63 S and the BMW M5. Motoring sites just can't get enough pitting the two against each other and the results each race differ from each other.

Both four-door super sedans could smoke out the Autobahn, but it seems like the AMG E 63 S had the upper hand in the previous races, prompting people to look for the M5 Competition package.

One of the motoring sites who did the drag race between the German super sedans heard all of you. CarWow did their homework and finally got their hands on an M5 Competition package to face the AMG E 63 S. As a bonus, both cars are in a very black livery. Nice.

To recall, in the UK site's previous race between the Merc and the standard M5, the Stuttgart-based automaker prevailed by a hair. Well, not anymore – with extra 26 horses under its hood, the M5 Competition is ready to beat AMG E 63 S. But will it? Let's crunch the numbers here quickly.

The BMW M5 Competition produces 617 horsepower and the same 553 pound-feet of torque. With the launch control on, it can do 0-62 miles per hour within 3.3 seconds, which is 0.1 seconds quicker than the standard M5.

The Mercedes-AMG E 63 S, on the other hand, churns out a maximum of 603 hp but with a major advantage in torque numbers at 627 lb-ft. Although, it's important to note that its acceleration rate is on the same ground with the M5 Competition at 3.3 seconds.

Which do you think wins this one? Find out on the video on the top of this page.

Source: CarWow via Youtube