Based on the trend of marrying young and having dogs in California, young designer Tianbo Ma, a student of Art Center College of Design in the same state, has created his own rendering of a Lynk & Co. 0X Coupe Concept.

We found this good-looking design on Behance, and we can't help but adore the combination of utility and out-of-this-world styling on the two-door coupe.

Per Ma, the coupe concept should be lined up beside the Chinese marque's current production cars: 01, 02, and 03. Bet you can guess what the number of this rendering would be if it pushes for production.

One of the most notable parts of the 0X Coupe Concept is the provision for pets on its rear end. Ma pointed out that dog lovers in California are often seen in crossovers. The designer envisions these couples in a sexy coupe instead, therefore, the birth of the 0X Concept. As an electric coupe, it has a lot of room to use, which Ma utilizes as the pet room at the back and the cargo area in front.

As for the exterior design, Ma disclosed that he got his inspiration from finely-designed everyday things like knives, headphones, and kitchenware. Well, it shows and we really think that Ma did a great job. The final rendering is a combination of robust, futuristic, and sexy styling – it kinda reminds us of the Nissan 2020 Vision Gran Turismo concept, albeit, much more realistic. We're really digging the 0X Coupe Concept's gull-wing type doors and the H-shaped front fascia that glows when the coupe is charging. Cool beans.

It's still unclear if Lynk & Co. would really create such coupe concept in the future, but if they do, we sure do hope the company would give Ma a call.

Source: Behance