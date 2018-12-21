One of the most hotly anticipated new cars is almost here: The mid-engined Chevrolet Corvette. Even after a delay that pushes back its debut a reported six months, fans of the brand – and some savvy insiders – are leaking the Corvette’s specs ahead of its 2019 debut. The latest image comes to us by way of the MidEngineCorvette Forum, which pits the new mid-engined model’s measurements against the current ZR1.

Size wise, the new C8 should be longer than the current C7, even though the wheelbase of the new model will be approximately the same size. The current C7’s wheelbase stretches out to 106.7 inches. From the ground up, the C8 will be slightly shorter than the current C7, which stands at 48.6 inches tall. Part of that reduced height is likely thanks to the raked windshield, which gives it a more dramatic angle than the current C7.

For what it’s worth, these measurements are based on spy photos – so they aren’t an exact science. Chevrolet hasn’t released any official figures on the size of the new C8. But if they are correct, those numbers mean the C8 Corvette matches up almost directly with the Ferrari 488 (length 179 inches, width 77 ½ inches, height 48 inches), and others like the McLaren 650S and Ford GT.

Based on these figures, the new C8 Corvette will be longer, lower, and wider than the current model by a few inches all around. And we know already that it will be faster, too. It might be offered with the same 460-horsepower (343 kilowatts) and 465-pound-feet (630 Newton-meters) of torque V8 out of the box as the C7, but could produce upwards of 650 hp (484 hp) and up to 1,000 hp (745 kW), depending on the trim.

The new mid-engined Corvette will finally makes its debut next summer. So stay tuned then for more info.

Source: MidEnginedCorvette Forum