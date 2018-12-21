It seems Ford is having some electrical troubles relating to its full-size pickup trucks, specifically with engine block heaters. The Automaker from Dearborn issued a safety recall for nearly 900,000 trucks in North America, including the F-150 and larger F-Series Super Duty trucks built in the last few years. There isn’t any risk while the vehicle is in use, but the block heater cable could short out while it’s plugged in and that might lead to trouble, including fires.

The specific problem lies with the splice connector for the block heater cable. Ford says that water and contaminants can get into the connection, causing corrosion that can damage the cable. Over time, the damage could cause an electrical short when plugged in. Should that happen, the best-case scenario would be the short tripping a breaker or GFCI-equipped outlet. The worst-case scenario could be a fire, and Ford does mention three such instances in its press release. The automaker isn’t aware of injuries or vehicle accidents resulting from this issue.

The problem affects certain 2015-2019 F-150s and 2017-2019 Super Duty trucks. Obviously the recall applies to trucks equipped with an engine block heater. All total, the recall includes approximately 874,000 trucks – 410,289 in the United States and U.S. territories, and 463,793 in Canada where the longer winter makes having a block heater very nice indeed.

The fix is pretty straightforward. Ford dealers will inspect the cable and replace it if any damage or corrosion is found. In the event everything looks good, techs will still disconnect the cable and apply dielectric grease to the connector for a bit of added defense. Ford says the reference number for the recall is 18S45; anyone with questions or concerns should contact their dealer for details.

Source: Ford