The Rolls-Royce Cullinan is many, many things. Subtle, however, is not one of them. With absolutely massive proportions from just about every angle, the Cullinan is a dominating presence on the road. But… many have asserted that it just isn’t very pretty. Among those who dissent to the Cullinan is Top Gear host Chris Harris.

Harris spent some time behind the wheel of Rolls’ new SUV – I mean, “high-bodied car,” and held nothing back when discussing the Cullinan’s design direction.

“I have not met a single person who says the Cullinan looks good,” Harris griped. He continues by saying “for well over 300,000 pounds (nearly 400,000 US dollars), you shouldn’t have to make excuses for how a car looks.”

Harris concedes that if the car has a saving grace angle, then it’s the rear three quarter. From there, you can almost make out a vague Range Rover look, but it doesn’t come easy. The rest of the Cullinan makes him “want to park it and walk away from it.”

Despite his strong disapproval of the Cullinan's curves, Harris admits that the SUV is far and away the most comfortable he has ever experienced. And for those looking float around in maximum comfort, the Rolls is undeniably at the top of the pile.

While the Cullinan’s looks are certainly not its strong suit, it is an extremely impressive car, both in terms of capability and refinement. And because it is an SUV, we can expect to see them in the streets of America’s most affluent neighborhoods very soon. At this price point, it is safe to assume that a Cullinan owner has plenty of other cars that look good, so maybe park this one in the darkest corner of the garage.