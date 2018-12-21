Call it the Lambontiac Aventador GTO, because hiding underneath this topless creation is the heart and bones of a 2004 Pontiac GTO. With bodywork resembling a Lamborghini Aventador roadster, this custom kit car looks a bit like the Danny DeVito to the real Aventador’s Arnold Schwarzenegger (yeah, we just made a Twins reference).

Equipped with GTO running gear, this monstrosity packs a 350-hp 5.7-liter V8 under its hood. A four-speed automatic is responsible for getting those ponies to the ground. Despite coming standard with a traditional console-mounted gear selector from the factory, it appears the artist who created this beast swapped in a push-button gear selector. The buttons are part of a new center console that mimics the inclined console of an Aventador. It also appears to include an aftermarket multimedia system. Good luck reaching the mechanical handbrake, though, which is tucked in the passenger side of the cabin.

There’s no talk of a top to cover the Lambontiac's cabin, and we'd wager that's because there is none. Given the donor car was originally a coupe, too, it’s all-but-certain this monstrosity suffers from noticeable cowl shake. The GTO was never known for its structural integrity in the first place and having its top chopped off surely can’t help things.

Still, if you’re willing to ignore the potential structural deficiencies of the Lambontiac, and you happen to enjoy its contentious styling, then this beast can be yours for just $22,500. Sure, that’s a good deal more than the $16,400 average value Hagerty pins a 2004 Pontiac GTO at, but it’s a lot cheaper than the more than $400,000 price tag of a new Aventador roadster.

Of course, you’d have to be incredibly inebriated to confuse this Lambontiac for an actual Lamborghini. But if you spend most of your days trying to impress drunks, then maybe this is the car for you.

