A couple of weeks ago for the very first time, Mercedes-Benz held a pop-up dealership inside the King of Prussia Mall in Pennsylvania. Instead of seeing actual cars inside the pop-up, there was a little twist. If the “Lil Benz Dealership” sign didn’t already give it away, the concept was simple. If mom and dad are able to drive Mercs, why can’t the kids too? So Mercedes dedicated one whole day for little ones to get the full dealership experience. Pretty neat, right?

Just like real adult dealerships, the children had a chance to test drive an assortment of models. From the CLA 45 AMG, SLS AMG, to the G-Wagen, there was a whole lineup ready for kiddos to take for a spin, no license required. Each walk-in customer that came in for a test drive received an owner’s manual that also doubles as a coloring book. And to top off the Mercedes dealership experience, each child got their own Lil’ Driver’s License with photo and all.

The little Mercs may be made of hard plastic, but the cars look just as good as the real deal. Numerous features come with the cars like working headlights, a horn, push-button start, all the buttons to keep your child entertained for hours. Don’t let the bi-turbo side badges fool you, the top speed of 3.5 mph won’t blow you away.

If any of the kids fell in love with the cars, they’re actually available to order online, much easier than ordering the real-life counterparts. And those that came in received discount codes to purchase the vehicles as well. Talk about amazing customer service.

Source: Mercedes-Benz USA via YouTube