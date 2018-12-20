The new Toyota Supra is coming. Boy is it coming, and Toyota is facing a double-edged sword. The hype for this long-awaited sports car is off the scale on a level we haven’t seen in a very long time, if ever. That’s good; excitement for a new model is always good, but with high expectation comes an equally high risk if the car falls short of expectations.

In a recent interview with GoAuto.com.au, Toyota – rather candidly we might add – talks about this pressure, including the Supra’s price. Unfortunately, the company doesn’t spill the beans on specific cost. However, Toyota Supra Chief Engineer Tetsuya Tada does talk about the pressure to keep pricing down.

“The segment for this Supra is very competitive, there are so many other competitors as you know in this segment,” he said, according to GoAuto.com.au. “So, to compete with that, it has to be so much more fun than its competitors. So, it’s a lot of pressure, and that’s why we have to limit the price as well.” Additionally, Tada said the Supra’s price would be “acceptable for Toyota fans.”

What does “acceptable” actually mean? We recently reported on leaked pricing info for the new BMW Z4, which we all know uses the same bones and driveline as the new Supra. The figures in that report push the Bimmer well into the $60,000 range, and while it’s highly unlikely Toyota will dish up a similar sticker for the Supra, even something a little less pricey could still be much higher than people expect.

Tada’s comments on competition, however, suggest the Supra could indeed be kept within reach of the masses. A new Nissan 370Z starts around $30,000, while the Ford Mustang GT – presently the best-selling sports car in the world – starts at $35,000. Higher up the scale, a new Chevrolet Corvette starts at $56,000. It would make sense for Toyota to benchmark all these cars, and while it seems quite unlikely the Supra will dip into the $30,000 range, somewhere between the Corvette and Mustang might not be out of the question.

Obviously that’s all kinds of speculation on our part, and you know there will be dealer surcharges due to demand regardless of what Toyota says it should cost. The new Supra will debut in just a few weeks at the Detroit Auto Show, but official pricing is likely months away.

Source: GoAuto.com.au