Honda rolls into the 2019 Tokyo Auto Salon with five concepts showing off the customization potential of the venerable brand's products, but the absolute star of the show is the new S660-based Neo Classic Racer. This kitschy, little coupe blends retro-inspired cues and modern, sporty style.

9 Photos

The S660 starting point for the Neo Classic Racer concept is still vaguely visible, but the designers overhaul the little sports car's overhaul look. Elements like the fender-mounted mirrors and leather hood latches give the machine a retro-tinged appearance. However, the weird headlight covers and Honda-emblem-shaped rear window give the exterior a weird aesthetic. Wider fenders with visible fasteners and a ducktail spoiler provide a visual indication that this concept focuses on speed.

The S660 is cool enough as is, and this body kit might take things too far. Take off some of the wilder elements like the headlight covers, and we could get behind the look, though.

Based on the Honda N-Van, the Trip Van is supposed to offer a surfer's paradise. The designers imagine it has a boxy machine that young people could drive throughout Japan to find the best waves along the country's ample coastline.

Honda also brings a family-focused version of the Step Wgn that it calls the Well concept. The company's announcement doesn't provide much detail on the changes beyond the interior being gentle and fun. The automaker intends the boxy vehicle to be the "family car of the future."

The Civic hatchback gets a new body kit from Honda's Versatilist concept. The pieces give the vehicle brawnier fenders and revised front splitter.

Finally, the Fit Elegant Color Collection is supposed to appeal to female buyers. It would offer a variety of color options like the odd mix of a blue roof and gold trim on the exterior of this one.

The Tokyo Auto Salon will run from January 11 to 13, and Japan's top automakers will be there showing off their customized wares.

Source: Honda