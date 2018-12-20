Caterham, the maker of simple-yet-effective sports has launched its first-ever brand film to coincide with the launch of its new website.

It's only 40-seconds, so like the cars it makes, Caterham's new film is small but mighty. It focuses on Caterham's adherence to Colin Chapman’s original ethos with its legendary Seven, which began life as a Lotus, and has always remained similar to the original.

One thing the company has always avoided is the influence of technology, something which the film highlights. The lack of gizmos in the car hasn't hampered its success in recent years. In fact, the Caterham Seven has enjoyed record orders in each of the last two years, and the order book for the latest iteration of the car is completely full until June next year.

The video shows an anonymous driver doing donuts in a Caterham Seven, helped by a lack of driving aids, before "cheekily" knocking over the camera and driving off into the distance.

"The car industry is going through a dramatic change and much of this is being driven by the speed and development of technology," said Graham Macdonald, Chief Executive Officer at Caterham. "Naturally, we are in no way against the drive towards safer cars and motoring, as well as the efforts of the industry to minimize accidents on the road."

"But manufacturers seem intent on stuffing as much new tech into their cars as they can, steadily depleting the amount of input the driver needs to have," he added. "To us, that’s almost sacrilege because the less input the driver has, the less they can enjoy the pure thrill of driving."

“That’s what has made our cars as popular today as they have been for 45 years and, while others might follow the tech trend, we’re taking a stand on behalf of the real drivers out there."

Tom Wrigglesworth and Matt Robinson, Directors at Wriggles and Robins and creators of the brand film, added: "At a time when most cars on the road feel like they’re slowly becoming apps with wheels, we love that Caterham has always put the pure thrill of driving first."

Source: Caterham