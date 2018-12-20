For approximately $800,000 you could buy a very nice Christmas present. You could get a new house or something more traditional like an exotic supercar. Or, of course, you could be original and go for something entirely different. How about an oval race track?

That’s definitely not your typical Christmas gift but if you are going to spend such an amount of money anyway, consider this – if you buy the track, you’ll be able to race your friends and invite more friends to watch your race. Seriously, that's awesome!

You don't have to leave your house to race: Buy This Awesome Home, Race Go-Karts Whenever You Want

Jokes aside, the North Florida Speedway is up for sale and is listed for just below $800,000. The track was built in 1963 and is said to be Florida’s second oldest track. As The Drive points out, Daytona and Sebring are a bit older, but that’s not important here. What matters is that it’s still an operational oval track with more than 6,000 followers. According to the ad, it generates a net profit of around $200,000 every year.

The 3/8-mile, semi-banked dirt track has been recently upgraded with two motor graders, two new concession stands, and a 40x100 steel building. The sellers are also constructing an on-site apartment with four bedrooms and two bathrooms for the new owner.

“Value add opportunity for one who is looking to have fun, get a little dirty, while reaping the rewards from a successful establishment,” the ad description also says. “A race night at North Florida Speedway and the odor of exhaust and rubber mixed with the smell of grilled hotdogs and hamburgers, and screaming fans will get your blood pump full of excitement and thrilled to explore the opportunity of owning your own racetrack.”

Source: Loopnet via The Drive