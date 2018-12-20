Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ long-rumored resurrection of the inline-six engine is back in the news as a new report published by Allpar attempts to shed some light about the highly anticipated powertrain. It is believed the engine will make its debut on a production model in the revival of the Wagoneer, although it might end up first in the next-generation Grand Cherokee. Eventually, the Dodge Charger and Challenger will feature this engine, as will future Ram pickups as a base engine instead of the Pentastar.

Believed to be just as powerful as the 5.7-liter HEMI or even stronger, the engine in question will have a displacement of just under 3.0 liters since going above that threshold would impose higher taxes in some parts of the world, such as in Europe. Forced induction will take the shape of twin turbochargers and/or a twin-scroll turbo setup. According to the report, Alfa Romeo and Maserati models are expected to get a pair of turbos and make use of Ferrari-designed blocks and heads.

Allpar goes on to mention the new engine is tentatively called “Tornado” and is more than just the standard GME unit with two extra cylinders. To ensure a compact size, the newly developed unit is allegedly being engineered with “relatively small bores, closely spaced,” while the usual steel cylinder liners will make way for an aluminum setup.

As per the official roadmaps published by Jeep, Ram, Alfa Romeo, and Maserati in early June, these FCA brands are working on a model onslaught programmed to roll out until 2022. It remains to be seen whether the inline-six engine is on the agenda, and if that’s the case, which models will be offered with the powertrain. If the rumor mill is accurate, there will likely be multiple configurations of the engine to cater a wide variety of models.

We’ll just have to wait and see.

Source: Allpar