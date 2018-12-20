McLaren introduced the 720S Spider a little over a week ago and it has already fired up the online configurator. Although pricing details are not included, it’s still a good way to kill some time and dream about personalizing your dream droptop from Woking. The base price of McLaren’s 488 Spider rival is $315,000 in the United States, but the one we configured is a lot more expensive as it’s actually the fully loaded model.

Finished in a lovely MSO Defined Mauvine Blue shade, our 720S Spider has carbon fiber for just about anything you can think of, including for the air vents on the inside where the sill trim is finished in full carbon gloss. We’ve added all the possible options, including the 12-speaker Bower & Wilkins sound system and the vehicle lift system to help you avoid scratching that nice front bumper.

Gone are the days when supercars were only about raw performance with very few luxury amenities. You can get the 720S in Spider form with a 360-degree park assist system, front and rear parking sensors, and a rearview camera. There’s also a track telemetry setup with three cameras and a lap time function if you plan on trashing around your prized possession at a nearby circuit in the quest to shave off tenths of a second.

The configurator allows you to pick from the Base, Luxury, and Performance trims, and from no less than 37 different colors, including the new Belize Blue and Aztec Gold, all of which are complemented by the plethora of carbon fiber parts. The party piece of the configurator is the electrochromic glass for the glazed retractable roof panel, allowing you to switch between tinted and transparent at the simple touch of a button inside.

You can play with the configurator at the source link below. Customer deliveries are programmed to begin in March 2019.

Source: McLaren