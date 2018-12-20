As the year draws to a close, we’re slowly turning our attention towards the upcoming major car event – the Detroit Auto Show. However, the Tokyo Auto Salon is also happening next month and Mazda will be there to show four tricked-out cars. Chief among these products is an upgraded MX-5 Miata or the Roadster as it’s called at home in Japan.

Known by its full name as the Mazda Roadster Drop-Head Coupe Concept, the modified Miata features a detachable hardtop manufactured from carbon fiber. It’s too soon to say whether there are plans to offer this accessory or Mazda might be concerned it would eat into RF’s sales. Regardless, it looks great and would give buyers more ways to customize their cars.

16 Photos

The MX-5 has a slew of other tweaks, including 16-inch RAYS forged wheels, front and side skirts, and LEDs for the turn signals and the license plate lamp. Also included are a limited slip differential and an upgraded air filter, while a tow hook has been added for some reason. Inside, Recaro seats, aluminum pedal set, a special trim for the dashboard, and fancy floor mats round off the package.

Even though the new Mazda3 debuted just last month at the Los Angeles Auto Show, the Zoom-Zoom company is looking for ways to spice up the stylish hatchback. Dubbed Mazda3 Custom Style, the car has gained a subtle aerodynamic body kit with glossy black accents.

Also at the Tokyo Auto Salon 2019 starting January 11, Mazda will bring the CX-5 and CX-8 crossovers also in Custom Style flavor. The two feature discreet body kits and a few other upgrades, such as illuminated scuff plates and aluminum pedal sets in the case of the CX-5 and bigger wheels for the CX-8.

Source: Mazda