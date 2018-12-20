Let’s do some word association shall we? What’s the first thing that comes to mind when you hear or see “Initial D”? If you close your eyes, you’ll probably see a black and white panda Toyota AE86 Sprinter Trueno GT-Apex drifting at a very high speed, most likely with its flip-up headlights in the off position. It’s also hard not to imagine that very specific AE86 or “hachi-roku” without the one and only Takumi Fujiwara at the helm alone with the Fujiwara Tofu shop sign spelled across the driver’s side of the car. If we try again and think of another word that comes to mind when you hear or see Initial D, Arby’s probably the last thing that would pop in your head.

For whatever reason, Arby’s thought it would be fun show Takumi’s precious AE86 drifting through a corner constructed using packs of delicious Arby’s sauce and straws to resemble the guardrails of Mt. Akina. Usually found at various corners are loads of spectators to see Akina’s famous AE86 attack the downhill, but instead we see a bunch of chicken nuggets.

Upon the first viewing, the Eight-Six looks similar to what you would expect from a Hot Wheels car. However with closer examination, the car almost looks like it’s made of paper that’s been folded together.Whatever the case, it’s still the panda Trueno that Initial D adore and it still looks good going sideways, even in toy form.

We’re still wondering what brought Arby’s and Initial D together to make this advertisement, but does it really matter? All that’s on our mind is heading to the nearest Arby’s and grabbing a roast beef sandwich or two. Is it possible to drift around the drive-thru? There’s only one way to find out.

Source: Arby's via Facebook