Remember back in August when we featured a crazy limousine built from a freaking Lear Jet? We happened upon the epic machine at a mobile electronics convention in Dallas, Texas and were so awestruck we dialed up Jetsetter, Inc. for some more information. We definitely recommend you also jump back to our article for the full story behind this bonkers build, because it is truly astonishing. Also, you’ll want the inside info because the company just dropped a brand-new video (above) showing the Limo-Jet in action. It’s ready to rock, and we so want to go for a ride.

Get The Full Story: Someone Turned A Jet Into This Awesome Street Legal Limo [UPDATE]

It looked larger than life when we first saw photos of Limo-Jet back in August, but seeing in in motion on video takes it to a whole new level. It stretches 42 feet long, and the full-size Lear Jet tail is still in place . . . 11.6 feet in the air. The jet engine nacelles are still in place as well, but sadly they don’t contain actual jet engines. The Limo-Jet uses a GM-sourced Vortec V8 for motivation on the ground but that’s okay – it made room in those nacelles for speakers. Big ones.

In fact, the Limo-Jet looks less like a limo and more like a ginormous mobile dance club inside. Television screens, speakers, and amplifiers are everywhere, though there’s still room to accommodate eight passengers. That doesn’t include the pilot driver, who sits solo up front with banks of switches and cameras to see around the road-going jet when it’s in motion.

Frank DeAngelo is one of the co-creators on the Limo-Jet; when we spoke to him in August he said it was street legal, and actually not as unwieldy to drive as you might think. We’ll readily admit it looks positively badass rolling down the road, and though the whole taking a limo to the airport to get your jet limo theme is a bit cheesy, the creation looks even more awesome parked in a hanger with other aircraft.

Admittedly we’re a bunch of airplane nerds around these parts but come on – is there any other limo on this planet that can match this thing?

Source: Limo-Jet by Jetsetter, Inc via YouTube