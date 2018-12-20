Hide press release Show press release

DETROIT, MI— Mil-Spec Automotive (MSA), the preeminent re-styler of Hummer H1 vehicles, recently unveiled its latest bespoke M1 creation in Truck #005. The new $250,000 custom creation represents the latest iteration from MSA’s limited Launch Edition series comprised of just 12 trucks commissioned into 2019. Featuring myriad engineering improvements for greater performance and special design touches throughout, Truck #005 showcases the Mil-Spec’s highest level of refinement brought to date for their celebrated H1 builds dubbed the ‘M1’.

“Truck #005 really is such an amazing evolution of everything that MSA has come to love working on these great trucks,” comments Mil-Spec Auto CEO/Co-Founder Adam Mitchell. “For this build, we incorporated input from customers as well as our design team to make #005 our most exceptional MSA M1 yet. The high-contrast exterior presentation combined with bespoke interior really makes this our most spectacular configuration to date.”

All Launch Edition series from MSA feature modifications created at their Detroit-based design studio. Upgrades include 500-horsepower 6.6L Duramax turbodiesel engines, Allison automatic transmissions, ARB Air Locker differentials, 3.5-inch-diameter exhaust systems, specially tuned MSA suspensions, Wilwood disc brakes with slotted and drilled rotors, forward-tilting hoods with proprietary gas-strut operation, heavy-duty bumpers, LED lighting, low-profile snorkels, functional hood vents, MSA designed gauges, GPS, backup cameras, security consoles, premium JL Audio marine-grade entertainment systems, and extensive use of tactical coatings such as ceramic underbody protection, powder-coated components, and specially textured polyurethane body coatings.

As with all MSA builds, #005 began with a complete frame-off disassembly in the company’s aerospace-inspired headquarters. First, the 12-person build team strips the frames and bodies to prepare for the modifications. The fully boxed frames are then carefully powder-coated in gloss black and reassembled using Grade 8 hardware.

Powertrains are also assembled in-house and inspired by the final-year 2006 factory H1 Alpha configuration. Duramax 6.6L LBZ turbodiesel engines are hand-built, tuned, and tested by MSA to reliably produce 500 horsepower and 1,000 lb. ft. of torque – a significant increase over the original H1 Alpha’s 300/500 output specs. The Duramaxes are mated to MSA-engineered Allison 1000 automatic transmissions, and the factory all-wheel-drive systems are replaced with New Venture Gear 242 part-time 2-speed transfer cases for improved reliability.

The original-equipment AM General portal axles with 2.56:1 ring-and-pinion gearing are upgraded by MSA with ARB Air Locker differentials to provide full on-road cornering plus superior off-road traction. MSA also deletes the leak-prone OE Central Tire Inflation System (CTIS) to allow non-factory wheels to be used. To compensate, a twin-tank ARB 12-volt air compressor is plumbed to actuate the Air Lockers and also provide tire inflation through the included hose/chuck kit as well as service air – accessed from a rear-mounted quick-disconnect fitting. The portal axles provide auxiliary 1.92:1 gear reduction at each hub, and MSA upgrades the axle half-shafts to the stronger military-spec units.

The Mil-Spec engineering team continues to improve on the original factory configuration of the H1. For one, ceramic thermal-barrier coatings are added to the engine compartment and custom exhaust system. Further, the factory skid plates receive corrosion-resistant coatings, and inboard-mounted brake rotors are upgraded to slotted/drilled Wilwood units for improved heat dissipation.

On MSA Launch Edition H1 #005, the interior is a stand-out feature. Like all other MSA builds, #005 received all-new interior panels made from 6061-T6 aluminum. Where the factory used seam-sealer liberally to join panels, MSA hand welds all seams on each of the 26 panels. This adds structural integrity and shaves a few hundred pounds of weight by eliminating the sealer material. Also, sound-barrier insulation material is added to address one of the stock H1’s most noticeable shortcomings by significantly reducing cabin noise. Afterward, the MSA engineering team upgraded the interior of truck #005 with marine-grade leather throughout. MSA designers diamond-stitched all seats and door panels with Black Nappa leather seat bolsters and hand upholstered the dash and center console. All surfaces that aren’t covered in leather were powder coated black.

The package also includes a leather-wrapped Momo Prototipo steering wheel with MSA horn button. Standard interior amenities include dual HVAC systems, power doors and windows, remote entry, USB and cigarette-lighter charging ports, custom MSA gauges, JL Audio entertainment system, an sPOD aerospace-inspired switch panel, heated windshield, and power mirrors. Mil-Spec accommodates all electronic upgrades with a 200-amp alternator and a dual battery system.

The exterior of #005 really sets it apart from all other MSA H1s built to date. The original body panels were stripped and refinished, and damaged pieces were replaced with aircraft-grade 6061 T6 aluminum. A Kevlar-infused, textured polyurethane coating in Moonlight Grey with contrasting black powder-coated vents and panels sets the attitude. This H1’s 38x13.50R10 Toyo Open Country M/Tx on 18x9 Pro Comp Series 40 Matte Graphite wheels further gives #005 a distinct look.

The 4-door H1 also features a new soft-top made from Tough Duck marine canvas and special foam padding to absorb noise and resist buffeting at highway speeds. Further, an MSA offset snorkel is engineered to improve water-fording capability without adversely compromising windshield visibility. Protection includes an MSA heavy-duty rear step bumper with the company’s optional Class III receiver towing package. Final exterior details are AMP Research Power-step automatic running boards and a roof-mounted 60-inch LED lightbar.

Seven additional Launch Edition H1s will be built by MSA in 2019; MSRP on #005’s spec is $248,691. For information, please contact Mil-Spec Automotive, 248.430.5150, www.milspecauto.com.