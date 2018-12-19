Brand new, a Bugatti Chiron will set you back more than $3 million (depending on how you spec it). But if you’re looking to snag one on the, um, "cheap," Bonhams is offering a lightly used example as part of its upcoming Scottsdale sale. The auction house estimates it could for as little as $2.8 million – what a steal!

The Bugatti has just 365 delivery miles (587 kilometers) on the odometer – so it’s as close to new as you can get without actually being new. Number 79507, it was one of the first 100 examples offered in the U.S. and wears a factory Nocturne paint job on most of the body, with a two-tone Sprint Blue Effect livery on the lower body panels, signature line, and grille. And in order not to disturb the delicate, very expensive paint job, the car is wrapped in a clear bra.

7 Photos

And even though it’s "used," the car hasn’t been touched by a customer yet. The Chiron sat at a Bugatti dealer for months, well maintained, and underwent its first annual service on November 29th, 2018 by the owning dealer. It’s even still under warranty; the Chiron keeps its factory four-year warranty until September of 2021, and includes the original window sticker, build records, service records, photos of its assembly at the factory, and the stainless steel flight case filled with factory supplied extras in its sale.

Oh, and did we mention the engine? Underhood is the same quad-turbocharged, 8.0-liter W16 engine from the factory, producing 1,479 horsepower (1,103 kilowatts) and 1,180 pound-feet (1,600 Newton-meters) of torque. From a standstill, this Chiron will sprint to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in just 2.5 seconds.

All of it can be yours if you head over to next month’s Bonhams Scottsdale auction. Doors open to the preview on January 15th, but this Bugatti – and others – will cross the block beginning January 17th at 11 AM.

Source: Bonhams

