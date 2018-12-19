A video of the new Suzuki Jimny driving in Pasadena, California, highlights a potentially serious problem with the little SUV's autonomous emergency braking system. An editor from Australia's Car Advice was behind the wheel at the time, and the issue was so easy to replicate on this stretch of road that the clip above came from the third time passing through it.

In the video, the Jimny is taking a gentle curve when the AEB system suddenly activates and pumps the SUV's brakes. The problem lasts several seconds before the vehicle begins driving normally again. Car Advice reported that the issue occurred on other sections of the route, too, but was most prevalent in this spot.

Suzuki said the AEB system's calibration was to blame for the issue when the tech sensed the guardrail near the side of the road as a potential hazard. The automaker said that it was investigating whether to do a software upgrade that would alleviate the problem.

The Jimny isn't available in the United States – much to the chagrin of some of Motor1.com's American staff. Suzuki brought a pair of the SUVs to California from Germany for international automotive journalists to test for the World Car of the Year Award deliberations. The AEB system problem happened on both of the vehicles.

The European Jimny features a 1.5-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder there with 100 hp (75 kW) and 95 lb-ft (129 Nm) of torque. The version available in Japan has a 658cc turbocharged, three-cylinder making 63 hp (47 kW) and 71 lb-ft (96 Nm) of torque. Customers in both markets can choose between a five-speed manual or four-speed automatic. A two-speed transfer case and four-wheel drive give the little SUV off-road ability.

Source: Car Advice, CarAdvice.com via YouTube