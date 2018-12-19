In this episode of Jay Leno’s Garage, skateboard legend and racing driver Bucky Lasek drops in with his daily driven 2016 Subaru WRX STI. While most guests of the show walk into frame, Bucky comes in hot with his skateboard and does a little slide to come to a stop, forever making his mark (literally) on the Jay’s garage floor. Knowing how organized Jay keeps everything in his garage, it was obvious how annoyed he was by Bucky’s little mishap.

As Jay quickly takes glance at the exterior of Bucky’s STI, he immediately notices some differences that sets the car apart from one that is bone stock. Right off the bat, Leno notices the carbon fiber side mirrors and the factory aluminum hood modified with air vents and Gurney flaps. What can’t be seen are the skid plates, baffled oil pan, and more Gurney flaps underneath to protect from gravel.

According the Bucky, the 2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder boxer engine is untouched internally, however the stock turbo has been replaced with a bigger unit from Precision. The OEM top-mount intercooler was also ditched for a Perrin front-mount along with upgraded hoses. Lastly, a Tomei up-pipe and Cobb Tuning exhaust system rounds off the power modifications. After a tune by AntSpec, Bucky’s STI makes just over 400 horsepower to all four wheels. Quite a significant increase over the stock unit that produces 305 ponies to the crank.

After dissecting the rally-inspired daily driver, Jay wastes no time and jumps inside almost leaving Bucky behind. Once on the road, Jay gets a feel for the car and enjoys when the boost kicks in around 3,500 rpm. Just as intended, the STI gives the driver enjoyment without losing the comfortability while being driven every day. The stock looking ride height also makes driving around Los Angeles a walk in the park. An everyday rally car indeed.

