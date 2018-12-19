Here’s some interesting news for Blue Oval fans. Off-Road.com is reporting that it uncovered a plan from Ford calling for a new F-150 pickup to arrive before it reveals the new Bronco. There’s no other confirmation on this alleged timeline so we only have Off-Road.com’s take on the subject to go by, but if the report is accurate, a new F-150 should be right around the corner because we know the Bronco is coming for 2020.

Considering what we do know, the report does make sense. The F-150 received a facelift in 2017 for the 2018 model year, but the current generation actually dates back to 2015. In the fast-moving, lucrative world of trucks in the U.S. that could be a lifetime ago, and we’re sure Ford executives are acutely aware of the brand-new half-ton trucks Chevrolet and Ram unveiled this year.

There’s no question Ford has a new F-150 in the works, but to the automaker’s credit, we haven’t caught a single prototype testing. We did catch a plug-in hybrid model on the road nearly two years ago, but it was a powertrain mule wearing current-generation F-150 skin. We've nabbed spy photos of the beefy Ford Super Duty, but the F-150’s big brother looks to be getting a facelift instead of all-new bones.

Then there’s the Bronco, which Ford has specifically said would arrive for 2020. Therein lies another question – does 2020 mark its debut, or when it will go on sale? That’s a significant question that could vary the timeline by up to a year. If it’s slated to hit dealer showrooms in 2020, the Bronco will debut next year. Considering we haven’t seen even a hint of an F-150 prototype yet, it’s unlikely the pickup could arrive first. That would mean the Bronco won’t debut next year as we thought, but in 2020 as a 2021 model. That would give ample time for a new F-150 to hit the scene.

Of course, this is all dependent on Off-road.com’s report being accurate. In any case, we’ll keep our eyes peeled for camo-wrapped trucks hitting the roads around Dearborn.

Source: Off-Road.com