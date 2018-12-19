Spy shots and Porsche's own Clubsport concept tell us that a new 718 Cayman GT4 is on the way, and rumors suggest that it might get detuned version of the 4.0-liter flat-six engine from the 911 GT3. However, the tuners at DeMan Motorsport can already do even better by offering a 4.25-liter flat-six for the Cayman. The mill pumps out 488.5 horsepower (364 kilowatts) and 359.7 pound-feet (487.7 Newton-meters) at the wheels, according to the dyno video above.

DeMan already offers a tuned 4.0-liter engine for the Cayman, and the new higher displacement mill is an evolution of this earlier work. The business offers the engine in two forms. In the street/track specification, the company puts an emphasis on making torque from 2,500 to 6,000 revs, and this version pumps out 445.5 hp (332 kW) and 376.2 lb-ft (510 Nm).

Conversely, the street/race specification, which is in the video above, sacrifices torque output to make maximum horsepower at high revs. DeMan says this setup can still work on the road, too.

If you want a more exciting Cayman don't like the idea of going through the process of installing a new engine, Porsche's new 718 Cayman T might fit the bill. With 295 hp (220 kilowatts) on tap from a 2.0-liter turbo, the sporty coupe can't hold a candle to DeMan's upgrade. However, the variant comes with driver-focused features like PASM adaptive dampers, a 0.78-inch (20-millimeter) drop in ride height, Porsche Torque Vectoring rear differential, and standard Sport Chrono package. Buyers can also pick from two exclusive colors: Lava Orange and Miami Blue.

