Christmas has come early for Mini fans – for those in Europe, at least. The classics British carmaker has tweaked its range-topping John Cooper Works for 2019 to make it not only quicker and better looking, but with the addition of a particulate filter integrated into the sports exhaust system to meet European emissions, cleaner, too.

Better efficiency doesn’t necessarily equate to less power, though. Even with a healthy 40.9 miles per gallon with a manual, and as much as 46.3 miles per gallon with the automatic on the European scale, this Mini maintains its "distinctively sporty sound" and characteristics, the company says.

12 Photos

The European JCW still produces 228 horsepower (170 kilowatts) and 236 pound-feet (319 Newton-meters) of torque courtesy of a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-four engine. Buyers can choose from either a six-speed manual or an eight-speed automatic, and no matter which gearbox you go with, the JCW hardtop is good for a 60 mile-per-hour (96 kilometers per hour) sprint in the low six-second mark. The soft top shaves off about 0.3 seconds off that time.

Most of the major updates are under the hood, but there is one thing that has changed on the exterior. Note the Union Jack taillights, which are new for 2019. Buyers can also now choose from high-gloss headlights and a Mini logo puddle lamp. Otherwise, most of the same styling carries over, apart from some minor changes to the fascia and wheel options.

Inside, amenities like a wireless charging pad and updates to the infotainment system make this Mini JCW a bit more tech-friendly. There’s also an option for piano black trim pieces with LED back-lit accents, and new JCW bucket sport seats.

Orders for the new Mini JCW begin early in 2019 – but there’s not word on pricing yet. Cars should start showing up to European dealers by March. American buyers will have to wait a bit longer.

Source: Mini