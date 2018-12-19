It’s getting cold and snowy outside which could mean only one thing – Christmas is coming soon. For the automotive industry, the holiday season is that time of the year when everyone is making a recap of the last 12 months and is taking a look at what’s coming next during the next year.

BMW is getting in Christmas mood with a cool new video featuring one of the company’s production plants. Obviously, it’s time to turn off the lights and spend some quality time in a good company. In this case, the good company is set of manufacturing robots taking care of the Christmas tree and gifts.

Metaphors aside, BMW is saying goodbye to one of the most successful years in its entire history. The brand from Bavaria will announce its full 2018 sales results in the first days of January, but it’s already enjoying strong first three quarters with 1,566,216 sales around the world or 1.9 percent more than the same period last year. Some of the strongest contributors to that result are the 5 Series and X3 with 286,180 (up 14.9 percent) and 132,478 (up by 15.3 percent) deliveries respectively from January to September.

The situation is a bit different with BMW’s niche brand Mini, which declined slightly in the first three quarter of 2018. A total of 265,935 Minis were delivered in the first nine months of the year, down by two percent over last year. On the other hand, Rolls-Royce could have the best year in its history with 2,659 cars delivered in the first three quarters. The British manufacturer is even more positive about 2019 when it will finally begin customer deliveries of the Cullinan expected to be a great contributor to even more successful 12 months.

Source: BMW on YouTube