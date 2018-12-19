Shortly after we wrapped up our article about why the new Supra is powered by BMW, Toyota Europe’s YouTube channel uploaded a video to complement the new details shared by chief engineer Tetsuya Tada. We get to hear the soundtrack provided by the BMW engine, specifically a newly developed 3.0-liter inline-six already being used in the Z4 roadster and the M340i sports sedan.

There’s nothing wrong with the quality of the video as even if you dial it up to 1080p resolution, you’ll still see a vague silhouette of the Supra. Toyota intentionally blurred out the car to hide the design, which frankly isn’t really that much of a secret considering the revealing image posted on the Internet last week. The FT-1 concept was also a window into the Supra’s future, while the spy shots have also painted an accurate picture of what to expect from the final product.

The official word, for the time being, is that BMW’s inline-six will produce “more than 300 horsepower” in the new Supra, but we all know the 3.0-liter is capable of at least the 382 hp and 369 lb-ft you’ll get in the Z4 M40i. It remains to be seen whether the Supra will match that output or perhaps even offer more for the hotter GRMN version.

At the other end of the spectrum, we’re also expecting a smaller four-cylinder 2.0-liter with 262 hp for a cheaper entry-level version. As you may recall, Toyota is sourcing the eight-speed automatic transmission from BMW and it might offer a manual gearbox in right-hand-drive markets.

With an ideal 50:50 weight distribution, a low center of gravity, and a Lexus LFA-matching body rigidity, the new Supra is shaping up to be an exciting car. Let’s just hope it will live up to the hype fueled by Toyota with its never-ending teaser campaign, which by the way also includes some Supra wrapping paper.

Source: Toyota Europe / YouTube