Hennessey’s tuning program for Ford pickups is quite popular among fans of performance trucks in the United States. After all, it’s the company that builds the mighty VelociRaptor which has a new potent V8 version. Introduced in October this year, the VelociRaptor V8 has just been dyno tested for a quick inspection of its performance numbers.

The company basically took a second-generation Raptor F-150, removed its factory 3.5-liter V6 EcoBoost, and installed a new 5.0-liter V8 under the hood. The motor is supercharged and pumps out 758 horsepower (565 kilowatts) at the crank, but how many of these ponies are actually reaching the wheels? Let’s find out.

Using its own Dynojet chassis dyno, Hennessey tested the V8 beast and discovered it delivers no less than 557 hp (415 kW) and 449 lb-ft (609 Nm) at the wheels, which is a truly impressive number. It allows the truck to step into Mustang GT territories with a 0-60 miles per hour (0-96 kilometers per hour) acceleration in just 4.1 seconds. The quarter-mile run takes 12.2 seconds at 115 mph (185 kph).

“Our customers have been begging for a V8 option for their new Raptors since the truck first came out in early 2017,” company founder and CEO, John Hennessey, commented when the new VelociRaptor debuted. We heard their calls and are so pleased to meet this need in the market. The sound of the VelociRaptor V8 is so worth it!” We can’t agree more!

Aside from the V8, Hennessey is also giving the Raptor a set of new bumpers, LED front lights, and a Stage 2 off-road suspension to match the improved performance numbers. The VelociRaptor V8 rides on 20-inch wheels with 37-inch BF Goodrich KM03 off-road tires and looks ready for any off-road challenge you can think of.

Source: Hennessey Performance on YouTube