Subtle tweaks on the outside, massive changes on the inside.
After teaming up with Nissan for the insanely expensive GT-R50, Italdesign is now joining forces with Mercedes for a special version of the V-Class. Well, not quite. Actually, the famous Italian design house has partnered with a company we’re sure only a few have heard of, Xingchi Automobiles. Based in China, it specializes in modifying Mercedes and Volkswagen vans and their latest project is a luxed-up V260L.
It goes by the name of “Vulcanus” and is visually distinguishable compared to a regular V-Class thanks to the body graphics and the prominent chrome trim around the greenhouse. At the front, the bumper now hosts a pair of new LED daytime running lights shaped like triangles, while the familiar Mercedes grille has received extra chrome to enable a more upscale look.
Open either of the two electrically sliding doors and you’ll immediately understand most of the changes have occurred inside the cabin. Completely modified, the MPV’s interior makes use of genuine leather and real wood to create a cozy atmosphere enhanced by the curtains covering all of the side windows. Aside from looking like a high-end living room, the cabin is also loaded with technology, including fingerprint recognition and the usual big screens you’ll find in a tricked-out minivan.
The V-Class reimagined by Italdesign and Xingchi Automobiles also has a glass divider between the front and rear compartment to guarantee privacy when you’re having an important conversation while relaxing on those comfy seats. Between those two highly adjustable seats is a touchscreen display from where the passengers can fiddle with all of the available settings.
Although primarily developed for business purposes, the upgraded Mercedes minivan can also be configured for family use as the layout of the seats is highly flexible and there are lots of ways to customize the lavish and roomy cabin according to your preferences.
Source: Italdesign
Italdesign introduces Vulcanus, the high-end mpv developed in collaboration with chinese Xingchi
- Italdesign worked on both exteriors and interiors of this high-end MPV
- Refined materials and hi-tech defines the interior of the cabin
- Jörg Astalosch: «This cooperation with a new partner, in an emergent market, synthesizes our “next 50” philosophy»
Moncalieri, 19 December 2018
Xingchi Automobiles and Italdesign introduce the brand new Vulcanus, a high-end MPV designed to enhance customer's feelings, and to achieve a luxurious and delicate quality well balanced with elegant styling.
The designers team, lead by Filippo Perini, worked both on the exterior and interior lines of the Vulcanus.
The exterior lines of the Mercedes-Benz V260L, upon which the Vulcanus is based, inherit technology and styling values typical of the Mercedes V-class, giving a smooth and steady visual effect to the vehicle.
The passenger compartment is equipped with electric-powered sliding doors on both sides; the two parallel beltline on the body side runs through the rear of the van.
The decorative graphics and the chrome trim of the window create a dynamic diving visual effect. The front end features a new triangular LED running light that optically coordinates the chrome front grille with the typical Mercedes logo with the headlamp and extends to the body sides.
«We started from a very good basis, the Mercedes-Benz V260L van, chosen by Xingchi as it is considered a benchmark in its market – said Filippo Perini, Head of Innovation Desing at Italdesign – Xingchi wanted us to give the Vulcanus something special, to turn an already-interesting vehicle in something unique: a luxury, hi-tech, prestigious yet elegant environment on wheels. We slightly modified some elements on the exterior and completely revolutionized the cabin using high-end materials, top-notch technologies and adding our typical Italian style».
The interior concept is based on two main topics: refined materials and high technology, to provide the passengers a very comfortable and useful work environment on four wheels. Side doors, granting access onboard the luxury business passenger cabin, are fully electric powered. Delicate wood trims, genuine leather and high-definition screens lead the design of the interior, that is fully equipped with the latest technology available: finger print identification system, division wall, hd tv, adjustable magic glasses to separate the front and the rear of the cabin, contribute to an outstanding and VIP-feeling unique environment, controlled via an intelligent interactive system installed in the central armrest, between the two business seats
Layout of the seats is completely customisible and flexible in order to give the maximum freedom to choose the best solution, depending on the number of the passengers and business needs.
Not only for business purposes, Vulcanus can also be used as MPV for families, bringing a new noble experience to parents, wife and children.
«This important cooperation with Xingchi Automobiles, ideally ends a very special year for Italdesign – Italdesign CEO Jörg Astalosch, declared – In February, during the press conference for our 50th anniversary, we said that we are already looking into our nexts 50 years. Working with a new partner, for an emerging market like China, perfectly embodies our wish to keep on exploring new challenges and keep setting our quality bar every time a little higher».
About Xingchi Automobiles
Xingchi Automobile is a customized manufacturer of Mercedes-Benz Volkswagen dual-licensed RV commercial vehicles, based in Haining, Zheijiang, China.