Lotus celebrates the holidays with an unorthodox vehicle for delivering a Christmas tree to the automaker's headquarters. While a pickup or SUV would have a lot more room, the British company somehow packs the tannenbaum into the tiny cargo area of a Lotus Evora GT410 Sport. The driver isn't careful about transporting this festive conifer, either, including drifting quite a bit around the factory campus.

10 Photos

The Evora GT410 Sport is definitely the star of this show, but a few classic Lotus models make cameos. A classic, white Espirit has an early appearance, and a Lotus 72 Formula One car shows up later in the clip.

The Evora GT410 Sport features a 62-pound (28-kilogram) diet compared to the already special 410 Sport. Some of the biggest weight loss comes from a titanium exhaust that weighs 22 pounds (10 kg) less than the standard part, and Öhlins dampers that are 29 pounds (13 kg) lighter than the usual parts. As the model name suggests, the supercharged 3.5-liter V6 pumps out 410 horsepower (306 kilowatts), in addition to 310 pound-feet (420 Newton-meters) of torque. The one in this clip has the six-speed manual, but Lotus also offers an optional six-speed automatic that adds an extra 26 pounds (12 kg) to the sports car.

The Evora shows off its performance ability here with plenty of drifting, including sliding around a trio of Lotus models, before the special model eventually arrives at the main building. We'd love to know how much wire and super glue that the company needed to keep the tinsel, bulbs, and Lotus emblem tree topper from flying off when the Lotus was driving around the factory campus.

Source: grouplotus via YouTube