Rose gold has become a minor styling fad since the pink metallic shade became an available finish on the iPhone. Now, Carlex Design makes it possible to match your smartphone with your Porsche Macan with the aftermarket firm's new rose gold trim package that gives the little crossover's cabin a more high-class look.

Carlex Design liberally uses rose gold to accent the Macan. The shiny metal covers the steering wheel spokes, door panels, dashboard, gearshift, and center console. In addition, the firm replaces the stock upholstery with porcelain white Nappa leather. Complex stitching creates a variety of quilting patterns on the seats, armrest, doors, and steering wheel. For visual contrast, black Alcantara adorns the pillars and headliner.

Carlex Design matches the Macan's upgrades with key chains featuring rose gold and the and a piece of stitched leather like what's in the cabin. Matching the keyring and interior would be quite a fashion statement, even if most modern vehicles don't require owners to take the key out of their pocket anymore.

A refreshed Macan is on the way this summer. It looks quite similar to the previous version, but Porsche makes some functional upgrades. The base Macan has a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder making 248 horsepower (185 kilowatts) and 273 pound-feet (370 Newton-meters) in the United States. The updated Macan S now has a single-turbo 3.0-liter V6 producing 348 hp (260 kW) and 354 lb-ft (480 Nm) of torque. On the inside, a 10.9-inch infotainment display replaces the previous 7.2-inch screen. The company also offers plenty of options like driver-assistance tech, adaptive dampers, and a 911-inspired GT steering wheel.

Source: Carlex Design via Facebook